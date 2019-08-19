Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has reached an exclusive agreement with Eldorado Group to co-promote multiple installments of “RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS,” commencing October 25 with Joey Gilbert Promotions in Reno, Nevada.

Fight fans might remember Gilbert, who fought professionally from 2000-2010 compiling a 20-3 (15 KOs) record. He gained tremendous exposure participating in popular reality television series, The Contender, Season One. In addition to being a promoter, Gilbert is a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer in Reno, as well as a sports agent and motivational speaker.

The fight card will be announced at a future date.