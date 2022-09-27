Golden Boy inks Floyd Schofield Unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) has inked a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions. Schofield will headline a Golden Boy Fight Night event on DAZN October 20 from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Ali Walsh added to Oct 29 Loma card Like this: Like Loading...

