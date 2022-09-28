By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former Australian amateur champion Nikita Tszyu (3-0, 2 KOs), the son of Australian boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and brother of WBO #1 154-pounder Tim Tszyu, has revealed a secret food that he expects will help his performance in the ring.

Tszyu says he will soon be eating bull testicles as part of his preparation for his bout against Darkon Dryden on October 8.

Tszyu told foxsports.com.au that he feels great after he began eating raw beef liver.

“I had this real burst of energy. An electric feeling that went through me…so every new camp now I’m going to add something else. For the next one, it’s going to be bull testicles. Then after that, something like spleen.

“It might seem a little crazy but I’ve never felt better. I’m having sustained amounts of energy. Really vivid dreams, too. There’s never a moment where I’m drained. I’m never hungry, either.”