Former IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado (38-2, 32 KOs) of Nicaragua vacated his world title earlier this year. His hope was to win his second world title in as many divisions. Alvarado will now get that opportunity as he will challenge unbeaten IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KOs) of the United Kingdom. The bout will take place in London on November 11. Fightnews.com® spoke directly with Alvarado and his manager William Ramirez (Wram Boxing), who confirmed the fight.

How excited were you when received the news of this official fight date?

I was pleased that it came together quite quickly. I am very content and motivated for this fight.

How much different is it for you physically having moved up one división from 108?

I feel so much stronger. It was not the easiest to make 108 but I am professional and made the weight. I feel much faster as well now that I dont have to lose that additional 4 pounds.

What have you seen while watching footage on Edwards?

Sunny has good hand speed and knows how to maintain distance.

What do you feel will be key to disrupting his rhythm of fighting?

I have to not let him get into his rhythm and apply effective pressure while cutting off the ring.

Do you feel if you dominate over 12 rounds that you can earn a decision victory?

I am not going into this fight thinking about winning by decisión although I am very well conditioned to go 12 rounds if necessary. I have been on the losing side of a decison as the visiting fighter in a world title fight. I do not want to experience that again.

How has your preparation been now that the fight is about 6 weeks away?

I have actually been training for weeks already in Miami at the Moro Boxing Gym. Special thanks to owner and trainer Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez. I got some quality sparring there. I will go to Nicaragua to complete my training camp.

What would it mean for you to become a two-division world champion?

It was always a dream of mine to become a world champion. I achieved that goal but once one achieves a goal you can set your sights on the next. My manager William Ramirez has been there for me and believed in me. For that, I am very grateful to him. A victory over Sunny will be important for my dreams, future and Nicaragua.

* * *

Manager William Ramirez added, “I am so happy for Felix. He never complained while waiting out the process for this opportunity. He will enter this fight well prepared to return home a two-division world champion.”