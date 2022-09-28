Unbeaten WBA #8 flyweight Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga (4-0, 2 KOs) will make his ring return on October 14th in Niagara Falls, New York as he defends his WBA Fedelatin title in a 10 round clash against Southern California rival Marco “El Lobito” Sustaita (13-4-1, 11 KOs). The bout will be televised on ESPN Knockout all throughout Latin America.

Olascuaga, who resides in Los Angeles, will make his 2nd appearance on the “Seneca Fight Night” series which is promoted by Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc. In his last outing this past May, “Princesa” took out former undefeated prospect Gustavo Perez (9-1) forcing him to retire on the stool in the 6th round.

Sustaita, from of Oceanside, California, is eager to jump back in the ring after a confidence building win last August in Mexico. He is promoted by Paco Presents and is looking to use his experience to dethrone the WBA Fedelatin champ and earn his first regional title win and a top 15 spot in the rankings.

“We are delighted to bring back promising prospect Anthony Olascagua who together with Teiken. We continue to build a future superstar,” stated All Star Boxing CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala. “Olascagua is on the fast track to a title shot, already regional champ at just four fights. He has no easy foe in Sustaita who has proven he can hang with the best and carries the edge in experience. On October 14th, we expect another spectacular night of boxing in front of a sold-out crowd.”

The undercard features some of the best local talent from the area, including The Queen of Niagara Falls Mikiah Kreps, alongside Alexander Castellano, Grefferd Nagyot, Daniel DeJesus, Michael Vega, Anthony Bizzaro amongst others.

Doors Open 7PM/EST First Bell 8PM/EST limited Tickets remain by visiting https://senecaniagaracasino.com/entertainment/seneca-fight-night or on property at Seneca Resort & Casino.