Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs), the grandson of “The Greatest,” is set to make his New York City return. Ali Walsh will fight Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) in his first scheduled six-rounder Saturday, October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ali Walsh-Wagner joins the undercard of the lightweight main event between former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko and the unbeaten Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz. In the featherweight co-feature, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez battles former world champion Jessie Magdaleno. The entire Lomachenko-Ortiz card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.