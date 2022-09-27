September 27, 2022
Boxing News

Ali Walsh added to Oct 29 Loma card

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs), the grandson of “The Greatest,” is set to make his New York City return. Ali Walsh will fight Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) in his first scheduled six-rounder Saturday, October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ali Walsh-Wagner joins the undercard of the lightweight main event between former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko and the unbeaten Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz. In the featherweight co-feature, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez battles former world champion Jessie Magdaleno. The entire Lomachenko-Ortiz card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Analyzing Canelo vs. GGG III

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>