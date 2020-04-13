Golden Boy has announced a “digital initiative” with videos from its vast library of historic fights, along with new short-form content on social media featuring its stable of talent. ﻿The content will be distributed on Golden Boy’s owned-and-operated platforms, as well as on DAZN.

“These are difficult times for people all over the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Our job for almost 20 years has been to entertain and delight fans with the best that boxing can offer, and we feel that it is our duty to continue doing so during this time. We will be successful if we can provide our fans just moments of solace and escape from this current global crisis as our talented team of editors and producers re-create both classic fights and barn burners into bite-sized segments that can be viewed in three to five minutes.”

The first aspect of this initiative will consist of branded features under various themes and perspectives such as “Mexico vs. Puerto Rico,” “Best Knockouts,” and “Before They Were Stars.” The second aspect features condensed versions of some of the best fights from GB’s library, while the third aspect is a social media package.