Fight Results from Belarus The WTKF made their online debut live Saturday night from the Fight House in Minsk, Belarus. It was “Team Romankevich” of Petr Romankevich defeating former heavyweight boxer Alexander Ustinov’s “Team Ustinov” 3-2. There were decent reported views for a first-time event shown live on youtube. Boxing promoter Vlad Hrunov promoted the event. Fight results

Pavel Misko Dec Kirril Kutz

Danil Ermolenko TKO Alex Kazachenko

Sergey Shmargun TKO Danila Kvatch

Shamil Dzamchatov TKO Maxim Drobnitsa

Sergey Chmel Dec Vadim Litvin Golden Boy announces new programming Live fights take place in Belarus

