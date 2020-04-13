The WTKF made their online debut live Saturday night from the Fight House in Minsk, Belarus. It was “Team Romankevich” of Petr Romankevich defeating former heavyweight boxer Alexander Ustinov’s “Team Ustinov” 3-2. There were decent reported views for a first-time event shown live on youtube. Boxing promoter Vlad Hrunov promoted the event.
Fight results
Pavel Misko Dec Kirril Kutz
Danil Ermolenko TKO Alex Kazachenko
Sergey Shmargun TKO Danila Kvatch
Shamil Dzamchatov TKO Maxim Drobnitsa
Sergey Chmel Dec Vadim Litvin