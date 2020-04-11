April 11, 2020
Boxing News

Weights from Belarus

It’s kickboxing, not boxing, but heavyweight boxer Alexander Ustinov and boxing promoter Vlad Hrunov are involved, so what the heck. We’re lucky to see live combat sports of any kind these days.

Ustinov Wtkf

Pavel Misko 168 vs. Kirril Kutz 167
Den Ermolenko 140 vs. Alex Kazachenko 140
Sergey Shmargun 160 vs. Max Axarenok 161
Drobenez Maxim 147 vs. Shamil Dzamchatov 146
Vadim Litvin 200 vs. Boris Byuk 198

Venue Fight House, Minsk, Belarus
Promoter: WTKF (Vlad Hrunov)
TV: YouTube – should be coming on around noon

Top Rank Boxing debuted on ESPN 40 years ago

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>