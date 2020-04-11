It’s kickboxing, not boxing, but heavyweight boxer Alexander Ustinov and boxing promoter Vlad Hrunov are involved, so what the heck. We’re lucky to see live combat sports of any kind these days.

Pavel Misko 168 vs. Kirril Kutz 167

Den Ermolenko 140 vs. Alex Kazachenko 140

Sergey Shmargun 160 vs. Max Axarenok 161

Drobenez Maxim 147 vs. Shamil Dzamchatov 146

Vadim Litvin 200 vs. Boris Byuk 198

Venue Fight House, Minsk, Belarus

Promoter: WTKF (Vlad Hrunov)

TV: YouTube – should be coming on around noon