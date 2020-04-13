Says referee’s error cost Mike Tyson a knockout win against Buster Douglas
WBA international referee Luis Pabon explains step by step how the third man in the ring should act when a legal knockdown occurs.
Interestingly, one of the examples of a mistake Pabon uses was in the famous Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson fight. Pabon says in round eight after Douglas was knocked down by Tyson, referee Octavio Meyran neglected to pick up the timekeeper’s count and started the count a second late. Douglas barely beat Meyran’s ten count and famously went on to KO Tyson two rounds later. “Tyson won and lost on the same night,” said Pabon, who added that Meyran’s refereeing career was basically over after that fight.
The way Tyson was behaving by then, assuming he would have been awarded with the win, he was going to lose by ko on his next fight anyways, because next in line was Evander Holyfield.
Tyson tasted so much success by this time he was bored with boxing and his hunger drive was diminishing. Tyson was too busy with the pleasures of the world rather than actually being a focused athlete. Douglas’ timing was perfect for this occasion in becoming a champion. However, Douglas seized the moment and took advantage. It was a cool moment in sports history to witness Tyson’s first defeat since Tyson was once one of the most feared fighters of the 1980’s.
If you recall in the Douglas fight, Tyson’s corner made so many errors in treating the fighter. I remember them using a rubber glove tied into a knot with cold water in it being used as home made enswell. I dont think anybody gave a sh%* or was prepared.
I agree. Tyson took it for granted, his people figured this would be a quick fight. Gotta say, after watching it again, Mike was as elusive as ever till he got tired which was probably around rd 4. I think he would have trained hard for holyfield because they knew he was not a pushover. Remember the Douglas fight was not even a mandatory and King was so hated that the IBF and holyfield refused the step aside money to allow the immediate rematch, which is usually what they do in these circumstances and especially after that being the biggest upset in sports ever.
I can still remember being in college and Tyson was KO’d by Douglas. The dormitory floor was all eyes on watching the fight and everyone was in “awe” over Tyson getting KO’d. One guy watching the fight with us said, “The count was bullsh%^ and Douglas should have been counted out.” Still to this day, his comment sticks with me after I see replays of the fight and his spot-on observation.
That is a day I can remember clearly. At the time I didn’t really think about a long count, but then again, in fights, there’s always gonna some type of controversy. Bottom line is, Buster Douglas got up at the count of Meyran, so I believe even if the count would have been faster, Douglas was focused on the count regardless. So to say, Tyson won and lost that night is a little unfair. Douglas won.
This is total BS….Douglas was following the count by 6, and waited to get up by 9….as fighters are often instructed to do to collect themselves….if he had needed to get up a second earlier, he would have.
Douglas was knocked down but not hurt. He could’ve gotten up at the count of 4, but decided to take some time to reflect, think about the mistake he made, remind himself how dangerous Tyson’s power is, think about where he was and what was at stake, and mourn the passing of his mom. He was waiting for the count to get late before getting up. The count could’ve been two counts SHORT and he still would’ve gotten up in time.
Tyson meanwhile was praying that he didn’t get up. When Douglas did get up and looked in Tyson’s eyes, Tyson knew that he was in trouble and would be taking a beating shortly thereafter. This is what happened too.
“Douglas barely beat Meyran’s ten count”
This is not a correct statement.
Douglas was clear-headed enough to punch the canvas in frustration at the count of 3. He knew exactly where he was. He did the right thing as to wait until the ref got closer to ’10’ before he stood up.
While that count was off I feel Douglas would have gotten up anyways. A fighter is looking at the ref counting he got up at 9 and beat the count. Ine second less would not have changed his resolve to get up.
I hate it when people try to denigrate Douglas’ win by claiming Tyson already K0’d him, especially coming from a professional referee! First off- I saw nothing particularly controversial about the count, and secondly, Douglas was only following the refs count. He braced him self by the count of 8 and hopped up at 9. That was Don King trying to piss on Douglas’ parade because his cash cow got KO’d!