Says referee’s error cost Mike Tyson a knockout win against Buster Douglas

WBA international referee Luis Pabon explains step by step how the third man in the ring should act when a legal knockdown occurs.

Interestingly, one of the examples of a mistake Pabon uses was in the famous Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson fight. Pabon says in round eight after Douglas was knocked down by Tyson, referee Octavio Meyran neglected to pick up the timekeeper’s count and started the count a second late. Douglas barely beat Meyran’s ten count and famously went on to KO Tyson two rounds later. “Tyson won and lost on the same night,” said Pabon, who added that Meyran’s refereeing career was basically over after that fight.

