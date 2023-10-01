PLEASE READ
I predicted Canelo by UD from the get-go. However, Charlo had his moments, but did not have enough horsepower and distance to keep Canelo respectful. Canelo fights best when guys stay in front of him allowing themselves to be targets. Bivol’s reach, movement, and exceptional boxing skills were a nightmare for Canelo as Bivol did not stay in front of Canelo. Canelo’s granite chin and busy style makes many fighters vulnerable to his arsenal. I do feel that if Canelo rematches Bivol, we will see the same outcome as in the first fight.
I predicted 10 yrs ago that Charlo wasn’t the top of the division, Benevidez though is, Canelo loses to them both and he hates losing so he’ll most likely avoid those fights. I’m expecting maybe a Plant rematch from Canelo
Boy, I hope Canelo does not rematch Plant. LOL… Plant will get planted again on the canvas. LOL
Thanks for the reply.
Well I hope Canelo fight with Bandera
Charlo is the real deal at 154, however, he found out real early that it would not end well if he chose to engage, he was smart enough to use his defensive experience and leave with all his faculties. For all practical purposes Charlo was undefeated, loss to Harrison was controversial.
the power of a 168 lb vs 154 lb fighter made the diff in the fight.
Canelo was hurting and causing damages into Charlo, this is why Charlo was reluctant to engage.
Charlo in turn was not hurting the granite chin Canelo, who has being hurt only once in a fight with Jose Cotto.
Now the world knows why this gutless and spineless Charlo ducked and avoided Tim Tszyu. Because he was terrified and knew Tim would destroy him so he took a big payday in a fight he had zero chance at winning.
Jarmell is not gutless, he remains a loin, he just had Canelo in front of him.
You are my twin lol
Carlos but you had to admit that the lion only came out when asked about Tzyu and Crawford when being interviewed after the fight That right there was the kind of energy he needed for this whole promotion. Instead and for whatever reason he turned it off, why we will never know.
Carlos,
i told you that this would be terrible.
Canelo is an undisputed champion that should no longer be in such predictable easy matchups. and most that know boxing were Not excited about this fight.
and yes, i like Canelo… but want better..
what say you??
This was a case of more brain than brawn. It made sense because there is WAYYY too much risk fighting any of the worthy contenders at 154 and not enough reward. Remember that it’s the PBC M-O. Cash in now, lose the belts in the next fight, rematch, win or lose, retire.
Remember he jumped two weight classes
Lubin get yours chritsmas gift
I believe Canelo has the advantage all along and the power of the higher weight fighter vs the power of the lower weight champion was the factor
Wondering what is next for both guys, I have a tentative guessing:
Canelo Alvarez might face David Benavidez with some minor conditions, like wearing 18 ounce gloves, one minute rounds and some more.
For Jermell Charlo: Undoubtedly the Tour de France, riding the same bicycle he displayed during the fight.
This comment is a tribute to the seriousness of the fight we witnessed last night
Anyone know what they got paid? Purse, % of gate and etc.?
Lol!!! We would have been good with the first picture alone. That was the whole fight. Ok, I’m done beating the dead horse. What’s important is that both fighters escaped without major harm and got paid for it.
Another pbc protected champ loses belts,this doesn’t look good for showtime boxing .Although canelo is somewhat involved with pbc they are losing top dogs and fan interest at a fast rate; it might encourage paramount pictures to drop showtime boxing faster then they anticipated.Not officially announced, just rumored and is only my opinion at this point.