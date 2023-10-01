By Miguel Maravilla
After dominating Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs), Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) addressed the media at the post-fight press conference on his Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The fight matched undisputed super middleweight champion against undisputed super welterweight champion.
We knew this before it happen Big Red. Your fight played out exactly as it should have. Fight Bivol next and avenge the beat down you suffered by a fellow that was your size. Ginger bells.
Charlo is a spineless coward smh
It’s disgusting for an undisputed champion to show this little or no effort to win a bout
real “lions” dont run. glad i didn’t buy it.
Obviously this was a great opportunity for both camps to make money with no risk.Thank God i didnt buy this.Charlo always knew he would just go back to 154 and Canelo knew he would win.Im not buying any Canelo fight unless its Benevides
Over hyped garbage fight that suckers were happy about. I knew it was crap from the beginning, never wanted to see it, and
Did NOT watch it because I knew it would be shit.
Jermell seemed to fight scared or mervouse, seemed to always be on defense anticipating a shot that will hurt and he did not want to feel that so from his side of the fight it was boring due to his lack of encouragement. Canelo did what he had to and could only look as good as possible given Jermell was always on the run
Charlo came in for a paycheck and when he felt the power he played it safe, give him credit for avoiding a knockout because he was on survival mode so it’s nothing surprising here.
At the end of the day Charlo is laughing all the way to the bank and Canelo did what he has done before pick and choose just like he did with other fights so this is nothing new.