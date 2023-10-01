Canelo: Charlo never tried to win the fight By Miguel Maravilla After dominating Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs), Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) addressed the media at the post-fight press conference on his Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight matched undisputed super middleweight champion against undisputed super welterweight champion. _ GIANT Canelo-Charlo Photo Gallery Interview: Roy Jones Jr Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

