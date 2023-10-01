October 1, 2023
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Roy spot on, However he should’ve insisted that Canelo fight the winner of Benavidez-Andrade in May!! Nuff said…..

    Reply

  • C’MON Roy you KNOW he needs to fight Benavidez next. Who deserves a Canelo fight and has been waiting longer than Canelo? Crawford needs to fight the winner of Tszyu vs Charlo. If Crawford and Canelo prevail let them fight each other. As for this fight, Canelo did what he was supposed to do against a guy coming up two weight classes that hired Roy Jones as his coach (with all due respect to Roy). He’s not a big fundamental guy which is what it takes to beat Canelo.

    Reply
    • >