Pretty good fights this Saturday and it’s a DAZN doubleheader.
First DAZN has the WBA featherweight title fight between champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) from The Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Wood is a 3:1 favorite.
Later that night, DAZN presents Zurdo Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) against Joe Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Zurdo is about a 2:1 favorite.
Zurdo has become all bark no bite.
Two decent fights. Don’t write off Smith who can crack while Wood should be too much for Warrington.
Fun week! Harper – Braekhus is on Woods – Warrington as well. I got Woods & Smith.
Hey, zurdo and smith could be a banger. Both are coming off losses and moving up in weight. Zurdo failed to make weight last time out, so he has a lot to make up for. Could be a short night for either one. I like both, but give the edge to zurdo.