October 2, 2023
Boxing News

Fight Week

Pretty good fights this Saturday and it’s a DAZN doubleheader.

First DAZN has the WBA featherweight title fight between champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) from The Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Wood is a 3:1 favorite.

Later that night, DAZN presents Zurdo Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) against Joe Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Zurdo is about a 2:1 favorite.

Zurdo: I’ve learned from my mistakes
GIANT Canelo-Charlo Photo Gallery

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Two decent fights. Don’t write off Smith who can crack while Wood should be too much for Warrington.

    Reply

  • Hey, zurdo and smith could be a banger. Both are coming off losses and moving up in weight. Zurdo failed to make weight last time out, so he has a lot to make up for. Could be a short night for either one. I like both, but give the edge to zurdo.

    Reply
    • >