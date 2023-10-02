Pretty good fights this Saturday and it’s a DAZN doubleheader.

First DAZN has the WBA featherweight title fight between champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) from The Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Wood is a 3:1 favorite.

Later that night, DAZN presents Zurdo Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) against Joe Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Zurdo is about a 2:1 favorite.