January 25, 2020
Garcia-Redkach Officials

Here are the officials working the key bouts tonight on the Showtime telecast from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator – 12-Rounds
Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach
Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Connecticut), Tony Paolillo (New York), Don Trella (Connecticut)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10-Rounds
Jarrett Hurd vs. Francisco Santana 
Referee: Arthur Mercante Jr; Judges: Larry Hazzard, Jr. (New Jersey), Julie Lederman (New York); Kevin Morgan (New York)

WBO Junior Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12-Rounds
Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. Arnold Khegai
Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Connecticut), John McKaie (New York), Waleska Roldan (New York)

