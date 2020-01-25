Here are the officials working the key bouts tonight on the Showtime telecast from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator – 12-Rounds

Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Connecticut), Tony Paolillo (New York), Don Trella (Connecticut)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Jarrett Hurd vs. Francisco Santana

Referee: Arthur Mercante Jr; Judges: Larry Hazzard, Jr. (New Jersey), Julie Lederman (New York); Kevin Morgan (New York)

WBO Junior Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12-Rounds

Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. Arnold Khegai

Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Connecticut), John McKaie (New York), Waleska Roldan (New York)