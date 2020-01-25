WBC International champ Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) remained unbeaten with a fifth round TKO over Abraham Juarez (16-5, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the “Work Your Champ” Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Baraou dropped Juarez in round five and Juarez’ corner pulled their man out after the round.

Unbeaten IBO international super lightweight beltholder Artem Harutyunyan (9-0, 6 KOs) was victorious when Miguel Cesario Antin (19-4, 8 KOs) was unable to continue after round four. Antin’s nose was pretty busted up.

In an upset, journeyman heavyweight Mariano Strunz (14-15-1, 7 KOs) pinned the first loss on highly regarded Cuban import Jose Larduet (2-1, 1 KO), who was unable to continue after suffering a knee injury in round two.

Unbeaten light Heavyweight James Kraft (17-0-1, 9 KOs) outpointed Nicolas Holcapfel (11-3, 2 KOs) over eight rounds.

Unbeaten Heavyweight Kem Ljungquist (10-0, 5 KOs) topped German Skobenko (5-5-2, 2 KOs) over eight.

The card was a co-promotion between Sauerland Event and the newly rebooted Universum Box-Promotion.