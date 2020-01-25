Not mentioned in any official statements was the actual illegal substance found in the system of WBC/WBO female super middleweight world champion Alejandra “Tigre” Jimenez. Fightnews.com® has confirmed that the substance is Stanozolol, a synthetic derivative of testosterone.

Jimenez is aggressively looking to clear her name. She stated, “On December 15, 2019, VADA took urine and blood doping samples, which turned out to be negative. On January 10 of this year, I was subjected to another anti-doping test only of urine, which was positive, a fact that surprised me since I have never used any illegal substance for my preparation. However, the next day, that is, on January 11, I had another blood and urine test, and it was negative again, so I consider that there is an error in the test that tested positive. An error that affects my image and is detrimental to the example that I seek to present as an athlete.”

“I will immediately request the analysis of the ‘B sample’, to prove credibly that there has been an error…I trust the due process of the investigation carried out by the World Boxing Council, which I’m sure will be resolved in my favor.”