By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby league football legend and current Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (12-2, 7 KOs) will clash with not one, but two professional boxers on the same night when he faces both Justin Hodges (5-1, 2 KOs) and Ben Hannant (0-1-0) on September 15 at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sport.

“He’s attempting a boxing feat no one has attempted in 132 years and he’s trying to do it in the very same city where he failed to raise the State of Origin shield on a single occasion during his career,” said promoter George Rose. “This is it. This is Gal’s final chance to avenge the decade of dominance demons that have clearly haunted him for so long and I can’t wait.”

Gallen caused a major upset in 2021 when he knocked out former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Brown in round one. After that he has lost to Justis Huni and Kris Terzievski in 2021 and 2022 in Australian championship bouts. Nevertheless, Gallen is one of Australia’s biggest pay-per-view stars behind WBO #1 Tim Tszyu and former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos.