Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Showtime Sports today officially announced that YouTube boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, October 29 live on Showtime PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Silva has shown some boxing ability. He has a win over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., in Mexico, no less. He followed that fight with a brutal first round KO over fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in a boxing match. Bookmakers have Silva as a slight favorite.

Jake Paul: “Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen. Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won’t fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider.’”