Another very busy boxing week ahead with loads of interesting fights.

THURSDAY

DAZN travels to the Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Hatillo, San José, Costa Rica for the female minimumweight title unification clash between IBF champion Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (25-2, 9 KOs) and WBO champion Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KO).

FRIDAY

Showtime has a ShoBox show headlined by super lightweight Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs) against unbeaten Hugo Alberto Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom.

ProBox TV presents the return of undefeated cruiserweight Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (16-0, 13 KOs) against Mario “El Ruso” Aguilar (22-7, 18 KOs) for the WBO global title at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

ESPN+ has picked up the EOTTM event from the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, headlined by unbeaten WBC #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (21-0, 19 KOs) against DeAndre Ware (15-3-2, 9 KOs). Heavyweight Simon Kean (21-1, 20 KOs) takes on Newfel Ouatah (18-4, 10 KOs) in the co-feature.

DAZN returns with two consecutive boxing events from the CAA Centre in the Brampton suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, unbeaten super welterweight Josh “The Boss” Wagner (12-0, 6 KOs) meets Jorge Sanchez (13-2, 5 KOs).

SATURDAY

ESPN+ will present an all-female card from the O2 Arena in London. The main event is the grudge match between GWOAT Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and “Silent Assassin” Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed female middleweight championship. In a WBC/IBF/WBO super featherweight title unification co-feature, Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) meets Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs).

DAZN will show the second of two consecutive nights of boxing from Brampton, Canada, with unbeaten middleweight Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti (12-0, 5 KOs) faces Xhuljo Vrenozi (18-4, 3 KOs) in Brampton, Canada. Former Jaime Munguia opponent Brandon Cook (22-1, 15 KOs) will take on Stepan Horvath (21-6, 11 KOs).

FITE has a $39.99 celebrity boxing PPV from the Banc of California Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, headlined by a YouTuber grudge match between former Jake Paul opponent AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom. Other fights are former Los Angeles Laker Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young against hip-hopper BlueFace, and a clash between former NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson. There will be some up-and-coming legit boxers on the undercard.