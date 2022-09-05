By Joe Koizumi

WBO#5 Riku Kano (15-3, 7 KOs), 112, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific flyweight belt as he outhustled compatriot Yuga Inoue (13-3-1, 2 KOs), 112, to earn a close but unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 twice) in a sizzling see-saw twelve-rounder on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. The sellout crowd watched the tide busily turning in every round with Kano scoring with southpaw right hooks and Inoue connecting with light but fast combinations. But it was Kano that dominated the championship rounds and carried himself to a valuable triumph. Kano, previously WBO AP 108-pound ruler, gained his second regional belt in his second category to his credit. It was such a hard-fought affair to be called Fight of the Month.

In the semi-windup, IBF#8 junior bantam Sho Ishida (31-3, 16 KOs), kept whipping Filipino Alvin Medura (10-7, 7 KOs), 118, to score a unanimous decision (identically 80-71) over eight. Ishida had him on the deck with solid combinations in round two.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.