“I’m not scared of him. I don’t fear him. I’m going to beat him!”

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australia’s biggest pay-per-view boxing attraction and Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs) says he will defeat former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) on Wednesday at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.

“Everyone he’s fought in Australia – everyone bar the blokes who almost killed him – have been scared before they got in the ring,” the former rugby star told the Wide World of Sports. “They’ve been scared of him. They think about it too much. They stand there and they shit themselves and let him punch them. I’m not going to do that. I’m not scared of him.

“I respect him, I respect what he’s done, I was a Lucas Browne fan, I’ve said that before, but there’s a big difference between respecting someone and being scared of them, and people before have been scared of him. I’m not scared of him. I don’t fear him. I’m going to get in there on Wednesday and beat him.”