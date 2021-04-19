WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) wants his fellow champions to step up after he defended his title on points against Liam Williams on Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. He says it’s time for fellow champions Jermall Charlo (WBC), Gennadiy Golovkin (IBF) and Ryota Murata (WBA) to make unification fights.

“At the end of the day I am a champion,” said Andrade. “I am undefeated. I shouldn’t have to inspire anyone to get in the ring with me for a belt, an undefeated record and a whole lot of money on the table. Whenever we can sit down and make something happen, I’m willing to risk it all. I am ready to show that I am the best and to do that, I want to step in with those champions and they have to do the same thing as well.

Promoter Eddie hearn added, “Demetrius has done his job, it’s not his responsibility to convince other champions to fight him. Champions are supposed to fight champions.

“Charlo vs. Andrade is a massive fight, why don’t the champions want to fight Demetrius? He was hurt tonight, he was tired tonight, he can’t make 160lbs forever. If I am GGG or Charlo, I am looking at him and thinking ‘I can beat him’, so why not step-up?”