European super featherweight champion Samir Ziani (32-3-1, 7 KOs) has called out former IBF champion Tervin “American Idol” Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) to fight in a WBC elimination fight. The winner would position himself for a title fight against WBC World champion Oscar Valdez.

The battle of left-handed super featherweights would be on the June 5th Triller pay-per-view card in Florida, headlined by undefeated lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0) vs. George Kambosos, Jr. (19-0), supported by a fight between 4-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson-conqueror Kevin McBride.

According to Ziani’s manager Gary Hyde, he was offered the WBC eliminator against Farmer and the Frenchman immediately accepted, while all has been quiet from Farmer.

“I was excited to fight Farmer on a great Triller show,” Ziani said, “especially because it is my dream to win a world title in the United States. “I am surprised to hear that Farmer has chickened out of our fight, but I suppose he knows his boxing is slipping downwards.

“I want you, Farmer! Accept the fight and be a real warrior. Don’t run away from me. I want to box in the capital of boxing, the United States, to show American fans what I can do. They say you’re a technician, I will show you that I am a true warrior. The ring is for real men with the ambition to beat the best, not box the weakest, so, let’s give true value and pay respect to our noble art of boxing.”