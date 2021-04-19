Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King has sent a Cease & Desist letter to undefeated heavyweight boxer Christopher Lovejoy, claiming he is under an exclusive promotional agreement with Don King Promotions and not permitted to enter any future fights without King’s consent.

Recent media reports have stated that Lovejoy is currently in Germany and has agreed to face the WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr on May 15 in Hamburg, Germany. The letter demands that Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs), who had previously announced his retirement from boxing, not participate in the bout with Charr or any other future bout or opponent.

“It is unconscionable, illegal, and unethical for you to participate in this May 15, 2021 bout or any bout without DKP’s expressed, written permission and consent,” the letter from King’s lawyer’s states.

“Participating in any bout without DKP’s expressed written consent is … willfully breaching the Promotional Agreement and exposes those you have entered into agreement with for your services as a professional fighter to extreme legally liability, as they too are aware that you are under contract to DKP.”

The letter goes on to state, “If you have in fact signed to fight Charr as you proclaim and has been reported in these media reports, you have intentionally, willfully, and maliciously breached your exclusive, worldwide promotional agreement with DKP.”

Lovejoy, 37, lives and trains in Las Vegas. All 19 of Lovejoy’s pro fights since February of 2016 have taken place in Tijuana, Mexico.

Trevor Bryan recently won the WBA heavyweight title after Charr disregarded the WBA and was not allowed in the United States due to Homeland Security visa denial.