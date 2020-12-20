Unbeaten former WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) defeated former IBF bantamweight world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (19-2, 12 KOs) by controversial split decision to claim the vacant WBC interim bantamweight title over twelve rounds on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In a slow-paced affair, Gaballo was the aggressor while Rodriguez seemingly controlled the action. Scores were 116-112, 115-113 Gaballo, 118-110 Rodriguez.
“I am very happy and blessed to win this belt,” said the 24-year-old Gaballo. “I was always moving forward and controlling the pace, so I thought it was a close fight that either of us could have won.”
“It was a good fight, but he only won about two or three rounds,” said Rodriguez. “There were two punches from me for every punch he landed. He knows he lost. Everyone knows we won. My team told me to go out and keep boxing him in the late rounds. We knew he needed a knockout in the twelfth round. That was his only chance to win.”
Rodriguez was robbed, Rodriguez should of won
This Judges just need to get investigated already.. What are the watching.. smh Rodriguez won that fight easy by boxing him..
Another black eye
Big time!!
Emmanuel Rodriguez was absolutely hosed tonight. This is not on the level of Abril/Rios or Santa Cruz/Casamayor but it’s definitely up there. John McKaie and Don Trella both have judged over 2,000 fights combined. This is not incompetence…..these unscrupulous individuals were in the bag. Having a “bad night” doesn’t excuse this either. David Sutherland who was the lesser known of the three judges scored it spot on. It’s a shame he will likely be punished for doing his job correctly and with integrity. That being said…..I scored it 116-112 for Rodriguez.
Agreed!!
100% robbery. Rodriquez outboxed Gaballo. Took him to boxing school. It is a shame this keeps happening in our sport.