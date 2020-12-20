Unbeaten former WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) defeated former IBF bantamweight world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (19-2, 12 KOs) by controversial split decision to claim the vacant WBC interim bantamweight title over twelve rounds on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In a slow-paced affair, Gaballo was the aggressor while Rodriguez seemingly controlled the action. Scores were 116-112, 115-113 Gaballo, 118-110 Rodriguez.

“I am very happy and blessed to win this belt,” said the 24-year-old Gaballo. “I was always moving forward and controlling the pace, so I thought it was a close fight that either of us could have won.”

“It was a good fight, but he only won about two or three rounds,” said Rodriguez. “There were two punches from me for every punch he landed. He knows he lost. Everyone knows we won. My team told me to go out and keep boxing him in the late rounds. We knew he needed a knockout in the twelfth round. That was his only chance to win.”