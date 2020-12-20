By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) punished previously unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) for twelve rounds to claim the WBA Super and vacant WBC crowns on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Smith, who won the World Boxing Super Series in 2018, rarely stood his ground with Canelo, who stalked him from round one. By the midway point, Canelo was just wading in with complete disregard for Smith’s power. By the championship rounds, Canelo was totally imposing his will. It was all Smith could do to survive. Scores were 119-109, 119-109, 117-111.
Best he has ever looked!
Won 10 or 11 rds
His defense and hand speed are 2nd to none!
Great fighter, out jabbed when he is 6 inches shorter; nothing short of amazing!
Keep up the script performances Joker!
Confidence going in knowing “everyone” is paid off!!
You’re the “sponsored” fraud.
100% accurate assessment D!
Canelo , still the real deal
I will take this time to brag! “Chris the natural” and “Fletch,” I told you smith would not have the power or speed to keep Canelo at bay! He was lucky he did not get stopped! Let see what type of excuse you have for smith losing. Not bad for mua, a guy who supposedly does not know boxing according to you both.
Nope, you were still wrong. It wasn’t Smith’s lack of power that kept canelo from coming in, it was his lack of speed and the ability to fight a shorter opponent. I’m certain that canelo’s team saw what John Ryder did is a blueprint to beat smith. Canelo is a better technician than John Ryder but he has the same short squat style that gives the Brit trouble. If you knew anything about boxing you would have concluded with that instead of just running your mouth with your nationalistic racist rant. Canelo did a fine job tonight and show that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, I’ll just leave it at that. Let’s not forget that this was a short notice fight that the Brit had to take without having time to prepare for canelo’s style and level of skill set. If Canelo is so great why does he always have these must-have advantages over every opponent he faces. If he gives Dimitri Bivol a fight and a 2-month camp we’ll never hear from you again after your Mexican hero gets knocked out and loses every round up until the knockout. I’ll bet you any amount of money that Canelo never takes that fight.
Hahaha, shut up Chris the natural and accept defeat gracefully… You sound bitter as hell.
While you’re at it, why don’t you demand Canelo fight Joshua for the Heavyweight Title so he can satisfy the unrealistic expectations of people like you… Give me a break
You have to definitely give him his due. But he has to matched with an equal which is Beterbiev. He won’t take on a KO artist. He just won’t.
A prime power punching light heavy like Beterbiev is not his equal. I don’t understand what people want from Canelo. He is a tank but he is human. There are limitations that all fighters face. I would have never expected him to take on a prime Kovalev but he is without question the man from 154-168. I don’t see Beterbiev going to cruiser or heavy to take on greatness. Do you? Does anyone else? I know you are giving him his due but you can’t expect him to take a prime monster light heavy but I wouldn’t put it past him and I woudn’t be surprised if he won but I don’t think it is a good idea. The guy wins day in and day out but I also think there are some heavy challenges still at 168 that he may not get passed due to his size.
Boxing fanatic. Excellent point there. I agree with u 100%… Im glad Canelo went up to fight Kovalev but i hope with all my might that he doesnt do it again. Yes he is strong but doesnt have the frame and overall power to hang with prime fighters at that weight. Its a recipe for disaster and cld end up with some permanent damage. Hope he stays at 160-168.
Hahaha… Maybe Canelo should fight Joshua for the Heavyweight Title to satisfy dimwits like you. Give me a break….
Beterbiev..? Really? Have you all forgotten that Canelo started out as a junior middleweight? Beterbiev is a natural light-heavyweight. Dude, give it a rest…
Smith was robbed, judges were bought. Immediate rematch should be ordered.
Mikemiguel just posted the best message ever lol. Good one brother
Terrible performance by Smith. He wasn’t trying to win. He looked scared.
I was ready to give credit to canelo for beating smith. but i have to be honest… smith looked like anything but a champion tonight. he was so timid, almost scared to throw punches, even when canelo was right in his range he wouldn’t throw punches! just waiting, waiting…then his counters were so feeble. it’s like smith was frozen by all the spotlight, the magnitude of the event. even in the last round when he should have been going for broke, he just ran and tried to go the distance. a truly shameful performance. it have to believe it’s like he said that he can’t make the weight anymore and that’s what left him drained.
@Fightfan, Hahahaha…. Of course you’re going to say that. Having a hard time giving Canelo credit, huh? No problem, troll along…
Everyone wants Beterbiev. Its the top fight out their plain and simple. He beats him and Bivol there is no one left to beat.
Everyone keeps talking about Beterbiev, but Canelo is not a LHW. Took 1 fight to make history and now peeps want him to stay there and fight their best. Canelo said himself he feels best at 168. Let it go peeps. Being realistic, Next fight, i say Benavidez
Smith fought like a pussy! Fight to survive, not win! Loser!
What I don’t understand is how all those fighters from across the pond come over here and their ring entrance song is like the most cheesy motivation song ever recorded from the 1980’s. How do they get pumped up for a fight with those songs. They might as well come out with those 80’s leggings and puffy socks with the matching headband and fanny pack. We laugh at that stuff lol
So, who’s fault is that?
Excellent win for Canelo, one of his best ever. But I think I’m like a few other people – I expected more from Smith. Okay he lost, fine. But wow, he didn’t have much to give there.
He was picked with 4 weeks notice. How’s he going to say no? You saw how bad he looked against Ryder when he was unprepared. Smith probably walked in knowing he was fighting on a wing and a prayer.
Even with a full training camp the results would’ve been the same. They had no game plan for anything Canelo was offering, plus he did not have the power or respect to keep him at bay. Same results!
I believe a fight of this level needs more time for appropriated preparation.
First time in my life as a boxing fan that I see an undefeated unified world champion defend his status in short notice.
True is any professional boxer should be in form, training, but is completely different the approach to train when a fight of this magnitud is on hand.
Canelo was brillant tonight, but Mundo could have performed better with the proper training camp IMO.
— Had the same time to train as Canelo.
Noobs and casuals wouldn’t know they started training months ago when the fight was first proposed.
Hats off to Callum who threw every thing he had in getting outclassed and slowly beaten up. He’s still the first Ali trophy winner in history and young enough to make a comeback after his arm heals. That was nasty.
Hah, even got a glimpse of Fat Andy leading Canelo cheers in the background. Epic shuttering of The Great Corona Virus Panic of 2020.
I hate to be negative BUT Canelo–the best resume in boxing–sure knows when to fight guys. Smith had 4 weeks of training and looked to survive from the opening bell. We’d all like to see him against a prime Bivol with a full camp. Or maybe Andrade or Beterbiev this year. But Beterbiev is old and inactive so he may take that fight in 2022.
Ok, lets not forget that yes it was 4 weeks ago he accepted but smith was in the running to fight canelo for a few months now. He is a professional AND was a champion. Its not like he wasnt training. He had been training this whole time just in case. All credit to Canelo! He had a game plan and executed
Let’s be honest. Canelo looked great. Certainly not close to this best but for a long layoff he did well against a fighter who didn’t show up. Good win? Yes Boring? Yes
Where are all the Canelo haters now..? Canelo just destroyed the 168lb King. Time to give it up haters… And for all you GGG fans, who did he beat yesterday..? Canelo is the P4P King
His punches hurt. Smith was hit on his arms and was hurt more there than by the punches that hit his face and body.
Canelo has vastly improved over the years. But let’s be honest, it’s easy to look good when you fight a human punching bag like he did tonight. Smith’s check should be withheld for that garbage performance. I’m so glad I don’t pay for fights anymore and haven’t in 5 years. Watching for free is the way to go, especially when only 1 out of 10 main events is worth the time.
Beterbiev isnt going to be hanging on the Mofo ropes like Callum and Kovalev. I know Chenchens from having spent time in Russia. They’re mean and nasty. He would rather go out KO’d than back peddle all night. He won’t go backwards and can KYTFO with a partially blocked punch Why do you think they picked Kovalv. Beterbiev has a strong showing in January they can’t deny that fight. Step it up Canelo. You want a challenge and the best face the best in the light heavyweight division. Bivol he might beat, but Beterbiev no. Hes a reckless monster puncher. Most KOs in the first 6 rounds. Its just like Vasily Girov. Mofo avoided by Roy jones and other fighter for the big paydays. I’m so damn sick of this S**t. Geezuus.
Lets go with Joe Blow. Someones a lil pissed cuz Canelo won. I agree Joe Blow. Even though Canelo is not a LHW (only fought there once in his long ass career) lets throw him in there with Beterbiev. And after that, he needs to fight AJ and Fury cuz their not jus gonna lay on the ropes either. Once hes done there, hmm maybe Mike Tyson?? Who else Joe Blow. Hulk Hogan?? The Under taker after that?? Lmao lame bro. If u dislike him that much, dont watch him. Easy enough
Canelo would never in a million years fight Beterbiev or Bivol for that matter. I think Bivol beats Canelo rather easily if he gets a full camp because he’s a better boxer than canelo. Bivol throws great mid-range and inside shots and his combos have power. Plus, he won’t have to punch way down to Canelo like Smith would have to. I don’t think anybody at 160 beats Canelo including Charlo and Andrade.
Respect to Smith. Autism was promoted again in another Canelo fight. Nice one chaps! For those of us with Autistic kids, we appreciate it.
Gotta admit Canelo looked good! Can’t imagine him getting beat anytime soon.
Smith beat Grove to become champ? Who else had he beat? How did Grove get to be champ? Where’s Billy Joe Saunders? Alvarez is a great fighter but why all the maneuvering to give him extra advantages and cherry picking opponents at opportune times? Politics and money have taken precedent over the best fighting the best.
Danny,
Canelo turned down a $300 million contract to fight on his own terms. You have to give him respect for that and he says that he wants to fight the best. Didn’t he just do that tonight? It’s not like Smith had ever lost. We all thought it may be a close fight after all didn’t we but Canelo is a great fighter and when he retires, maybe you can give him his fair dues. I know i can. He is a monster and being from England, my Mexican wife said if Canelo wins, I have to clean the house on Sunday. Well thank God I have a Dyson.
Next Canelo will fight the comebacking Sergio Martinez or Felix Sturm.
You guys are cold asking Canelo to now go back up to 175 to fight Beterbiev and Bivol. Then after that what? Joshua? The fact is Canelo is 5’8 and has nothing left to prove. His plans are to unify the 168 lb division so Plant, Benavides and Saunders are next!
Guys, How do you think he would do against Caleb Plant?
Ajay: i think it wld be a great fight. Technical match with tons of power from Both sides. I think plant or Benavidez wld be the highest test for Canelo at this point.
Good point on Benavidez. Agreed on that!
Canelo is better than Sugar Ray Leonard when it comes to fighting guys when they are underdone. Seriously Kovalev had just came off a tough fight & fought on short notice, Smith had 4 weeks to prepare, GGG was past his best, Mosley was just plain shot…I will not consider him P4P #1 until he fights a primed adequately prepared fighter. Andrade, Beterbiev, Bivol & maybe even Charlo can all beat him.
I’m not sure “battered” in the headline is the right word to use.
Yes,he was dominant but at no point did Smith hit the canvas or look in real trouble.
Unfortunately for Callum,there was no plan b.He needed to change it up about halfway through when Plan a wasn’t working.
I feel he gave way too much respect to Canelo and let him back him up all night.
The limited success Callum did have was when he actually decided to stay and trade or counter quickly when Canelo punched.
The old saying is that you should never punch with a puncher but against Canelo I feel this is what you have to do….it’s the only time he’s open as his defence has got much better.
Canelo is a hard man to hit and his counters are powerful. He just walked through Smith’s punches, but didn’t really take many shots because Smith was reluctant to throw with any force. When he did swing hard, he usually missed awkwardly.
If you can’t hurt Canelo and back him up, you are in for a long night. Smith has pop on his punches but he needs to throw them freely and not keep his hands at home. It looked like he was hesitant to throw during the entire fight. Canelo was even able to outjab him in this fight.
It would take a Beterbiev to hurt Canelo, but Canelo can outslick him and win a decision. It would take a mobile boxer with quick reflexes and quick hands to beat Canelo. Canelo’s output just isn’t very high and he’s focusing on power punches at this point. He’s just so good at slipping punches and throwing back that hitting him with more than one shot is difficult.
A fight with Beterviev, Bivol, Benavidez or Plant should be next for Canelo. The subpar performance by Smith was disappointing because he never tried to back Canelo up. He was content to move backward and punch occasionally. I expected a stronger effort from him.
A great win for Canelo. He’s the man to beat at 168 lbs after this dominating performance.