By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) punished previously unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) for twelve rounds to claim the WBA Super and vacant WBC crowns on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Smith, who won the World Boxing Super Series in 2018, rarely stood his ground with Canelo, who stalked him from round one. By the midway point, Canelo was just wading in with complete disregard for Smith’s power. By the championship rounds, Canelo was totally imposing his will. It was all Smith could do to survive. Scores were 119-109, 119-109, 117-111.