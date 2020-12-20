December 19, 2020
Leo-Fulton clash Jan 23 on Showtime

The first Showtime Championship Boxing event of 2021 will be held Saturday, January 23 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, three days after a previously announced ShoBox event at the same venue.

The main event will deliver the long-awaited battle between undefeated junior featherweight stars Angelo Leo (20-0, 9 KOs) and Stephen Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) for the WBO world title that Leo captured in August when the two unbeaten 26-year-olds were originally set to meet.

The co-main event pits two undefeated super bantamweights, Raeese Aleem (17-0, 11 KOs) and Vic Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round fight. The telecast opener will feature rising prospect Rolando Romero (12-0, 10 KOs) against Justin Pauldo (14-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round lightweight bout.

Estrada-Chocolatito rematch set for March 13

