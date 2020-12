WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) and WBA super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KOs) will clash in a unification rematch on March 13, live on DAZN.

Estrada and Chocolatito first clashed in November 2012 in Los Angeles, with Chocolatito successfully defending his WBA light-flyweight title via unanimous decision, and now over eight years later, they will meet again.

The fight will take place at a venue to be announced soon.