The bout between unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) and Chris van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) ended in a no decision on Saturday night in the Rodriquez-Gaballo co-feature at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A first round head clash left van Heerden with a terrible gash on his forehead and the bout had to be stopped. Time was 2:39.

Unbeaten bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) was victorious via seven round technical decision over former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (21-5, 9 KOs), who suffered a cut over his left eye from a fifth round headbutt. The bout was stopped at :01 into round seven. Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 59-55.

Unbeaten super welterweight KO artist Brandun Lee (21-0, 19 KOs) was victorious against Dakota Linger (12-5-2, 8 KOs) when referee Dan Schiavone abruptly waved it off at 1:17 of round three. “I’m not even hurt!” Linger protested.

Super welterweight Benjamin Whitaker (15-4, 3 KOs) took an upset eight round majority decision over previously unbeaten Zsolt Daranyi (15-1 14 KOs). Whitaker never let Daranyi get untracked. Scores were 79-73, 77-75, 76-76.