The bout between unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) and Chris van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) ended in a no decision on Saturday night in the Rodriquez-Gaballo co-feature at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A first round head clash left van Heerden with a terrible gash on his forehead and the bout had to be stopped. Time was 2:39.
Unbeaten bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) was victorious via seven round technical decision over former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (21-5, 9 KOs), who suffered a cut over his left eye from a fifth round headbutt. The bout was stopped at :01 into round seven. Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 59-55.
Unbeaten super welterweight KO artist Brandun Lee (21-0, 19 KOs) was victorious against Dakota Linger (12-5-2, 8 KOs) when referee Dan Schiavone abruptly waved it off at 1:17 of round three. “I’m not even hurt!” Linger protested.
Super welterweight Benjamin Whitaker (15-4, 3 KOs) took an upset eight round majority decision over previously unbeaten Zsolt Daranyi (15-1 14 KOs). Whitaker never let Daranyi get untracked. Scores were 79-73, 77-75, 76-76.
Lee would have likely stopped Linger in that round or the next in my opinion…… but the guy deserved the opportunity.
Absolutely hideous stoppage.
Payano again victim of the judges. Bad judging is the sickness of boxing. To win, Payano would have had to knock Russell down a number of times ( and, again, maybe…)