The “Future WBA Champions” training camp to be held from February 1 to 11, in Medellin, Antioquia, is one of the most important and ambitious programs sponsored by the World Boxing Association (WBA). It was recently confirmed that the facilities of the MMA Colombia gymnasium will host the event, where about 60 fighters from Italy, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina and Colombia will be competing in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

MMA Colombia is an ally of the WBA and has worked hand-in-hand with the oldest organization in the world on several projects in recent years. Its facilities are ideal to practice combat sports and it has all the necessary equipment for top-level athletes to carry out the demanding training they need.

This training camp held in Medellín is one of the events of the “Future WBA Champions” program, whereby the WBA seeks to contribute with the integration of pro/am boxing, based on the “Only One Boxing” plan of the President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

The Tokyo route has a number of obstacles for athletes and presents them with new challenges. This type of event helps the participants to have the necessary contact and preparation, resulting in a better level of boxing in the world.

The WBA is proud and grateful to have a great gym like MMA Colombia, a guarantee of well-being and comfort for the development of this great event.