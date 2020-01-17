Super featherweight contenders Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) and Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) will clash on March 7 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Former WBA super bantamweight ruler Quigg made five defenses of the WBA crown before losing out to Carl Frampton in a unification battle in the same arena back in 2016. He lost to Oscar Valdez in a featherweight title try and is now looking for a title at 130lbs.

Carroll hopes to get over the hump after unsuccessfully challenging IBF super featherweight king Tevin Farmer last March.

An announcement on tickets and undercard information will be made next week.