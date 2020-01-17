MMA star Conor McGregor is 0-1 in a boxing ring, but he’s also part of the second largest boxing pay-per-view of all time, being stopped by Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. During his press conference for a UFC fight this weekend, McGregor floated the idea of fighting WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao at the new 72,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“What a fight that would be against Manny, a small, powerful southpaw. I’d have to figure out the weight and these type of things, but something that interests me, no doubt,” said McGregor.

A Mayweather-McGregor rematch is also being discussed. Their first bout generated 4.3 million buys, second only to Mayweather-Pacquiao which did 4.6 million.

“I did do well [against Mayweather],” said McGregor. “I won rounds and hit him more times than anyone. I hit him more times than Manny hit him. And with small adjustments in the prep and with an understanding of that style he’s coming at me with, now I think I’d beat him.”

Whether this is a negotiating ploy for a Mayweather rematch or not, it looks like the Pacquiao camp is interested. Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, posted a potential fight poster for a Pacquiao-McGregor clash on social media.

McGregor also didn’t rule out facing other boxers.

“There are many world champions and many people around with somewhat of a name and I feel I could fight anyone, I could compete against anyone.”