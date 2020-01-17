MMA star Conor McGregor is 0-1 in a boxing ring, but he’s also part of the second largest boxing pay-per-view of all time, being stopped by Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. During his press conference for a UFC fight this weekend, McGregor floated the idea of fighting WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao at the new 72,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
“What a fight that would be against Manny, a small, powerful southpaw. I’d have to figure out the weight and these type of things, but something that interests me, no doubt,” said McGregor.
A Mayweather-McGregor rematch is also being discussed. Their first bout generated 4.3 million buys, second only to Mayweather-Pacquiao which did 4.6 million.
“I did do well [against Mayweather],” said McGregor. “I won rounds and hit him more times than anyone. I hit him more times than Manny hit him. And with small adjustments in the prep and with an understanding of that style he’s coming at me with, now I think I’d beat him.”
Whether this is a negotiating ploy for a Mayweather rematch or not, it looks like the Pacquiao camp is interested. Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, posted a potential fight poster for a Pacquiao-McGregor clash on social media.
McGregor also didn’t rule out facing other boxers.
“There are many world champions and many people around with somewhat of a name and I feel I could fight anyone, I could compete against anyone.”
Of course he wants to fight Pacquiao, that’s where the big money is. Unfortunately for McGregor, Pac doesn’t need him for a big payday.
I’m sure there are other boxers that would welcome a good payday against McGregor. Maybe Charlo?
Well said……McGregor is willing to make a dollar at doing anything to risk his own health. Give me a break! He needs to dry up and blow away.
What a joke this clown is. He gets a gift bout against mayweather in his first pro fight which of course was because he has a big mouth and of course mayweather being the coward he is takes him on and proceeds to toy with him carrying him until he said ok let’s go home now.
Amazing how little Floyd ducked manny for so many years terrified how he bludgeoned Hatton and Cotto and waiting until after Marquez all but killed him then of course that’s Floyd being who he is and takes on a shadow of the threat he was before it wasn’t timing because Floyd didn’t know if manny was going to end up being the next Gerald Mcclelan or not he just does what he’s always done be the scared little coward he is. Why he’s the fighter of the decade is beyond me manny took chances anytime anyplace which is something little Floyd never had the courage to do. Castillo beat little Floyd’s ass first fight, Vegas and the paid off crooked judges made sure to do the usual rip off decision. Vegas always favored little Floyd a true champion fights everywhere not just in their paid off hometown.
While you sit at your keyboard? You chumps got some nerve calling professional fighters cowards. When last you showed up for a fight? Or took on a tough challenge? What are you the best at? I bet you barely stick up for yourself judging from your tone. You obviously dont know Boxing or even have an idea of what it takes to do what Floyd did. Foh. And to bring up Gerald Mcclelan in this bs? No respect!!!
He did well because Floyd allowed it, otherwise he would’ve been out of there in a few rounds. And with manny…he won’t be slapped around. One shot and he goes down. Even at manny’s age.
I’m interested in fighting Pacquiao too….and the pay day that comes with it.
Bob, I’d fight either one (for the payday), but it would have to be at a catch weight: I bet I could make 225.
McGreggor should try someone more at his skill level like Charlie Z.
Well luckily for those of us that are Pacquiao fans, the Pacman only fights real fighters. But IF it were to happen, Manny would probably end up killing this bum. McGregor is nothing but a loud mouth barroom brawler with No class… Manny on the other hand is one of The greatest Legends in boxing of All time…
James, I think Pac would fight him if they threw enough money his way. People do still love a Circus.
Connor is an idiot.. jus cuz Mayweather carried him for as many rounds as he did, now he actually thinks he has a chance. I say if he wants to box, make him climb thr ranks like EVERY boxer is expected to do. Besides connor fights like a beginning amateur boxer. I know tons of ammys that wld woop his ass inside of 2 rounds
Just go away McGregor…