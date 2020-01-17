Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs was the guest of honor Thursday night for the NHL’s Florida Panthers home game. Briggs interacted with the fans, players, and team staff, inspiring the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.
Briggs sparred with the team mascot as well playfully putting him down for the 10 count with his famous right hand. The team also presented him with his own jersey which had “Let’s Go Champ!” written across the back. Ironically, word is that Briggs is in the midst of starting his own boxing promotional company called Let’s Go Champ Promotions!
Back in the heyday, Briggs was a rising star in boxing. Briggs had all the ingredients in his arsenal to become a force in the heavyweight division. Like most fighters, Briggs had his ups and downs in life. Briggs was defeated by Klitschko, Ibragimov, Lewis, and McCline if my memory serves me correctly. Now Briggs is nearing closer to 50 years old, the only thing he has left in his tank (as a fighter) is the obnoxious “Let’s Go Champ!” chant that is a broken record with no purpose in society, but to get on anyone’s nerves! LOL…….
He paid his dues and earned the attention that he still garners. Certainly more than an annoying keyboard warrior trying to get attention.
Let’s Go Champ!!!