Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs was the guest of honor Thursday night for the NHL’s Florida Panthers home game. Briggs interacted with the fans, players, and team staff, inspiring the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.

Briggs sparred with the team mascot as well playfully putting him down for the 10 count with his famous right hand. The team also presented him with his own jersey which had “Let’s Go Champ!” written across the back. Ironically, word is that Briggs is in the midst of starting his own boxing promotional company called Let’s Go Champ Promotions!