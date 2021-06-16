By Miguel Maravilla

The stage is set for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as they stood face-to-face for the first time in over a year as they held the press conference in Los Angeles to announce their showdown. The champ was all fun as Wilder did not speak and was serious. Fury and Wilder will continue their rivalry on Saturday, July 24, live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In what has become one of boxing’s latest heavyweight rivalries, Fury and Wilder first met in December of 2018 fighting to a wild draw. Last year in February in their rematch Fury knocked Wilder out. Now the two will square off for a third time.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla @SouthernCalBox