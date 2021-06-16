By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten Australian welterweight prospect Hassan Hamdan (2-0) will be in action against Jack Moore (2-0) in the main event at Bankstown City Paceway at Condell Park, NSW on Saturday. Promoter Paul Nasari told Fightnews.com “Hassan is one of the best prospects in Sydney. His father Nader was a world-rated middleweight and extended world champions Robert Stieglitz Anthony Mundine and Arthur Abraham. Hassan is following in his father Nader’s footsteps.

In other action, former middleweight amateur star Cody Beekin will be in against Jonathan Tuhu in a middleweight contest Nasari said “Cody is from a boxing family with his father Brett, a main event middleweight having a 21-7-4 record, and grandfather Ron being excellent middleweight boxer with a 21-4-1 record, who boxed the best including victory over French light heavyweight champion Pascal Di Benedetto in 1968 and knockout of Kahu Mahunga in 1967. World-rated Fate Davis outpointed Beekin in 1967.