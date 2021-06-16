With the postponement of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, we now have one less boxing viewing choice for Saturday. It’s still a full slate, however, with ESPN, DAZN, Showtime, and two PPV shows running at approximately the same time.

Which main event will be the most competitive?

ESPN – Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas

(WBA/IBF bantamweight titles)

Inoue is a 30:1 favorite

Showtime – Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel

(WBC middleweight title)

Charlo is a 40:1 favorite

DAZN – Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta

(middleweight)

Munguia is a 6:1 to a 12:1 favorite

Chavez Tripleheader PPV

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva

(light heavyweight)

Junior is -450 and Silva is +350

PPV stream

Harold Calderon Takes vs. Jeovanis Barraza

(welterweight)

No odds listed