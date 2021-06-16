With the postponement of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, we now have one less boxing viewing choice for Saturday. It’s still a full slate, however, with ESPN, DAZN, Showtime, and two PPV shows running at approximately the same time.
Which main event will be the most competitive?
ESPN – Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas
(WBA/IBF bantamweight titles)
Inoue is a 30:1 favorite
Showtime – Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel
(WBC middleweight title)
Charlo is a 40:1 favorite
DAZN – Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta
(middleweight)
Munguia is a 6:1 to a 12:1 favorite
Chavez Tripleheader PPV
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva
(light heavyweight)
Junior is -450 and Silva is +350
PPV stream
Harold Calderon Takes vs. Jeovanis Barraza
(welterweight)
No odds listed
Triller PPV
Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos
(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO undisputed lightweight title)
All these fights are garbage. Including Teo’s.