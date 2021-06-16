June 16, 2021
Boxing News

Perfect Storm weakens slightly

With the postponement of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, we now have one less boxing viewing choice for Saturday. It’s still a full slate, however, with ESPN, DAZN, Showtime, and two PPV shows running at approximately the same time.

Which main event will be the most competitive?

ESPN – Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas
(WBA/IBF bantamweight titles)
Inoue is a 30:1 favorite

Showtime – Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel
(WBC middleweight title)
Charlo is a 40:1 favorite

DAZN – Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta
(middleweight)
Munguia is a 6:1 to a 12:1 favorite

Chavez Tripleheader PPV
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva
(light heavyweight)
Junior is -450 and Silva is +350

PPV stream
Harold Calderon Takes vs. Jeovanis Barraza
(welterweight)
No odds listed

Triller PPV
Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos
(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO undisputed lightweight title)

Hamdan and Beekin in action Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: