By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a grudge match between unbeaten middleweights, Andrei Mikhailovich (16-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over Alex Hanan (13-1, 7 KOs). Hanan down twice in round two.

Unbeaten featherweight Sam Goodman (9-0, 5 KOs) punished Nort Beauchamp (18-5, 3 KOs) until the bout was halted in round six.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Jason Whateley (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over 44-year-old Victor Oganov (32-9, 30 KOs).