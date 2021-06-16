Lightweight challenger George Kambosos Jr. said via social media that he will make undisputed champion Teofimo Lopez pay for postponing the fight after testing positive for Covid.

“Absolutely devastated! I’ve been away from my kids for 13 weeks. I flew my pregnant wife over to be by my side, I put every bit of my life into this camp with my team. I would have been undisputed champion this weekend, I know it and you know it. Your actions and decisions have affected not only our fight but everyone involved in this fight! Pure irresponsibility on your whole side. Our time will come and I promise you and the world that I’m going to take you out worse than ever for everything. You can run but you can’t hide! As hard as it is to comprehend this right now, I remain focused on the end goal. I will be champion of the world. Thank you to everyone for the support worldwide.”