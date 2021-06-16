June 16, 2021
Boxing News

Joyce-Takam clash July 24

Joe Joyce will risk his lofty world rankings and guaranteed future heavyweight title shot when he goes to battle with Carlos Takam at The SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24, live on BT Sport. This event will be presented by Frank Warren’s Queensberry in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) is back in action for the first time since his tenth round win against Daniel Dubois last November when he captured the vacant European title and relieved Dubois of his British and Commonwealth titles. Victory against former world title challenger Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) will cement Joe’s status as the next WBO mandatory challenger.

EDER JOFRE Brazil’s first boxing world champion
Kambosos: I'm going to take you out worse than ever

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: