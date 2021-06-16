WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder squared off for a long and intense face-to-face stare down Tuesday in Los Angeles at a press conference to preview their highly anticipated third world title showdown taking place Saturday, July 24 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on pay-per-view.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Fury will dominate Wilder again. Could be a sloppy fight though as I see Wilder trying to tie up every time Fury lands. Wilder confidence is shot n I believe after a few rounds he will fight a survivors fight. Fury confidence sky high will land at will in the middle rounds n stop Wilder around the 8th round.
Wilder playing on his own terms! No talk, decided when to end the stare down and left Tyson standing there! I don’t have a prediction but I’m definitely buying the fight and expect fireworks! Anyone who thinks Deontay is scared is a complete fool