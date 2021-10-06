WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas Tuesday evening to officially kick off fight week for their highly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy showdown taking place this Saturday on PPV from T-Mobile Arena.

Tyson Fury: “You can go to college and get a master’s degree in nearly two years, so for a boxer, that’s very easy to do. No matter what Deontay Wilder does, I’m still going to knock him the fu*k out!”

Deontay Wilder: “I see me beating him up and then knocking him out. I’m going to put on a great performance Saturday night.”