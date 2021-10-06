WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas Tuesday evening to officially kick off fight week for their highly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy showdown taking place this Saturday on PPV from T-Mobile Arena.
Tyson Fury: “You can go to college and get a master’s degree in nearly two years, so for a boxer, that’s very easy to do. No matter what Deontay Wilder does, I’m still going to knock him the fu*k out!”
Deontay Wilder: “I see me beating him up and then knocking him out. I’m going to put on a great performance Saturday night.”
Here is where these gentlemen excel in their true natural skills; trash-talking. I think they should have a roasting segment against each other for 15 minutes and the winner gets a newly created WBC “trash-talking” belt. No PPV for this event, it’s free for a change. 🙂
I do believe Wilder is still concussed from Fury’s egg shaped knuckles. KO maybe, but Wilder will never out box Tyson Fury. First fight, Wilder was out boxed by an out of shape Fury, second fight Wilder was beat down from all four corners of the squared circle and dropped twice. No flying white towels on Saturday, If the right hand of Wilder doesn’t come home strong then its a Fury repeat.
Fury by ninth round TKO but he will have to come off the canvas at some point within the first five rounds to do it. Wilder is going to give it everything he’s got and will be leading after six rounds but I see him coming apart mentally after that.
What have you ever seen from Wilder to think he can win rounds? Unless we see something completely different from the first two fights, Wilder has to score the KO or buy off judges. He simply doesn’t box well enough to beat Fury that way.
Wilder got a big right hand in at 2:09 of round 2 in the second fight, to get himself into that fight, but it didn’t do much. Fury laded a good straight right with :21 left in round 2, and Wilder seemed to know he was in trouble by backing off. The overhand right was Wilder’s big go to punch, but when he lets that fly, he needs to move in close, look for a good straight right immediately after that. He has to try to throw overhands rights that are sneaky, but he has to move in close or thinking another shorter right hand after those. Wilder had no left hook after right hands in 2nd Fury fight. He tried to throw some lead left hooks but didn’t do much landing with those. After 1:19 of round 3, Wilder seemed like he was going downhill. Some stiff jabs by Fury, and a right hand behind the head (1:08 of round 3), a right to the side of the jaw at :54 of round 3, and his legs were gone after :36 of round 3.
Wilder within 6rounds by KO-Fury is in for a surprise
Fury in 3. May even end it in 2. If wilder is planning to box fury who is an extremely cerebral boxer, it will end sooner than 3. The only chance he has is to be very aggressive, back fury up and land the right hand otherwise fury will back him up and smash him to bits
Deontay Wilder saying what he will do to Fury,is Exactly what Fury did to him 2nd fight….Wilder is Pathetic….
Malk Scott was knocked out by Wilder in 1, participated in a farcical fight with Ortiz where he fell over with unprecedented regularity and was schooled by Fury in training. He will not turn Wilder into a schooled boxer or teach how to how to fight under pressure. They seem to have beefed Wilder up to stop Fury bullying him like in the last fight instead of thinking of ways that he can beat Fury.
Wilder’s best chance is to be the wild free swinging fighter he was earlier in his career. There’s no way he can outbox Fury he will have to out hustle him and throw caution to the wind in 30 second bursts towards the end of rounds to try to steal rounds if he wants to win rounds and maybe get that right hand in at some point but he cant wait and rely on that.
There’s nothing Wilder can do to beat Fury. This fight is over when Fury decides it’s over. As for all the talk about Tyson not caring, could care less and disappearing from boxing because of his attitude; don’t buy the hype!
Fury has played head games especially in the last several fights. He likes to make the opponent think he’s weak so they almost feel like the fight is in the bag for them. He did it with Klitschko(coming in to a press conference WAY overweight and proudly showing his huge gut.. only to come to the prefight press conference completely in shape. He put on a light fisted clinic in the first fight and then told Wilder he was going to bring the fight the second time and knock him the f*** out. Nobody believed him and even thought it was a joke. Fury has also off and on used mental illness as a vulnerability like his interest isn’t there, his want to keep boxing has left, etc… Wilder just isn’t in the same universe as Fury.