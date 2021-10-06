Thammanoon Niyomtrong (23-0, 8 KOs) returned to the ring and scored a third round TKO against compatriot Siridech Deebok (23-7-1, 13 KOs) to retain his minimumweight super championship at the Chang Arena, in Buriram, in his native Thailand, on Tuesday. After a long inactivity due to the pandemic and a postponement of the fight a few months ago, the boxer known as Knockout CP Freshmart had to wait more than a year to box again since March 2020, when he made his last fight.

Niyomtrong showed superiority from the first bell and his attacks managed to knock down the challenger twice. The punishment was evident and in the third stanza, the third man on the ring was forced to stop the action to give a new victory to the WBA monarch at 105 pounds.

Niyomtrong won the interim title of the category in 2014 by beating Carlos Buitrago. He defended that title once before taking on Byron Rojas in 2016 and snatching the championship he had defended seven times. In 2019, he became super champion and has defended that crown twice. In total, there have been 12 defenses at that weight over seven years for the Thai.