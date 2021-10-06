The WBC has decided to proceed with their WBC Annual Convention in Mexico City from November 14-18 and will have extreme precaution and safety protocols in place to safeguard everyone’s health. The convention was originally announced for Thailand, then shifted to Cancun, before the final move to Mexico City.

* Full vaccination will be mandatory in order to attend and participate.

* PCR negative test prior to travel must be submitted.

* PCR test will be performed upon arrival to the host hotel.

* PCR test will be performed prior to departure back home.

* All events and places will have sanitation and hygiene protocols.

The dates are as follows:

November 14, All day: Arrival of the delegates

November 14, Evening: Opening cocktail

November 15: Opening of the convention

November 16 and 17: Meetings

November 18: Closing of the convention and departure

The WBC asks its members to kindly confirm their attendance as soon as possible due to the time restrictions in order to prepare everything.