Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, has announced the signing of three-weight world champion Ricky Burns (43-8-1, 16 KOs), who held world titles at super-featherweight, lightweight and super-lightweight between 2010 and 2017.
Probellum also announced a multi-fight, multi-year co-promotional agreement with Sergio Martinez’s Maravillabox Promotions.
Omg. So they are taking anyone. Lol
I thought Ricky had called it a day. I hope they didn’t sign him to feed him to Prograis.
me too.