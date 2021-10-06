Probellum inks Ricky Burns Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, has announced the signing of three-weight world champion Ricky Burns (43-8-1, 16 KOs), who held world titles at super-featherweight, lightweight and super-lightweight between 2010 and 2017. Probellum also announced a multi-fight, multi-year co-promotional agreement with Sergio Martinez’s Maravillabox Promotions. WBC Convention moved to Mexico City

