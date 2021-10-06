Matchroom will now promote the many-times delayed world title fight between undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the bout will air live on DAZN. Date and venue to be announced shortly. Triller originally won the rights to the bout with a bid of $6 million, but after multiple postponements, the IBF moved to the second highest bidder Matchroom, who bid $3.5 million. Both fighters will be making hundreds of thousands less than they would have under the original deal.
Hmmm who knows why they rather make less than more, but can’t wait for this great fight!
Can’t help but laugh at this. Triller is an absolute joke and the best possible outcome would be them going out of business.
Finally, this fight is in safe hands. Matchroom and DAZN get title fights done. Triller, ehhh, not so much….
wont make much difference as Tim bradley stated it wont go past 4 kambosos the loser will be pummeled
does it really matter if we ever see this fight?
does anyone really care? (other than the participants, families, and their teams)