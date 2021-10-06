Matchroom will now promote the many-times delayed world title fight between undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the bout will air live on DAZN. Date and venue to be announced shortly. Triller originally won the rights to the bout with a bid of $6 million, but after multiple postponements, the IBF moved to the second highest bidder Matchroom, who bid $3.5 million. Both fighters will be making hundreds of thousands less than they would have under the original deal.