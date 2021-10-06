Middleweights Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) and “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) hosted a virtual press conference Wednesday in anticipation of their November 13 showdown on DAZN at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Jaime Munguia: “Yes, I won a world title at 24. But also, all these years I have gained a lot of experience. I feel like my boxing has improved, and we are ready for bigger challenges. After Rosado, there has been a lot of talk about a fight with DOMANCHENKO, Jacobs, and Golovkin…this is going to be a fun night, a night full of punches. It will be a war. Everyone knows that Mexico vs. Puerto Rico are always great fights.”

Gabe Rosado: “I’m excited, but I am not going to give up the game plan, obviously. I want to do a little bit of everything. I’m going to bang, I’m gonna move, I’m gonna box, and I’m going in to win. I’m not just going to win on the scorecards; I want to get a knockout. I want to keep that momentum going because I think it’s important. These are the kinds of fights where it has to live up to the expectations of the fans. So you have to be a hundred percent, and you gotta be willing to be all in, in the ring. It will go down into the history books. This is one of the fights that they’ll be talking about 20 to 30 years from now.”