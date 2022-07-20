In a video posted on Instagram, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he wants to fight British rival Anthony Joshua for free.
Fury stated, “Right! This is a reconfirmation of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for f*ck-all in England. That’s how the fight happens. I’ll sign the contract today. The fight’s got to be for free. Free-to-air television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms. I’m in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it. The ball is in your court, guys. Take it or leave it. Either way, I don’t give a damn. That’s the offer.”
I love Fury he’s a crazy loon but funny as hell. Plus for free ! Go get em mate
i am ariel magbanua, the best software engineer in the world. fury already fought joshua last 2015.it was a dull fight which joshua won on cards
Free to air, wembley stadium rented for free, free tee-shirts for all. I can see promoters jumping at this one. Talking rubbish that he knows wont happen.
Fury is one of my fav fighters but I wish he would cut it out. He said he’s “retired” and won’t come back for anything less than $100 million. Either retire and give up the belts or just say you want the winner of Joshua vs Usyk. He’s the A side of the HW division so money won’t be an issue. We all know he’s not retired because he keeps hanging around.