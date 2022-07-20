In a video posted on Instagram, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he wants to fight British rival Anthony Joshua for free.

Fury stated, “Right! This is a reconfirmation of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for f*ck-all in England. That’s how the fight happens. I’ll sign the contract today. The fight’s got to be for free. Free-to-air television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms. I’m in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it. The ball is in your court, guys. Take it or leave it. Either way, I don’t give a damn. That’s the offer.”