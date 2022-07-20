Showtime has scheduled another virtual presser with Broner for tomorrow. Stay tuned…

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner lasted about two minutes on this week’s virtual press conference to launch the build-up for his August 20 fight against Omar Figueroa. After launching into a tirade about the virtual press conference format that has become common since COVID, “The Problem” abruptly left!

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

“I ain’t with none of this shit they got going on,” proclaimed Broner. “I feel like Al Haymon and Steven Espinoza is bullshitting because why is we doing a press conference on a computer? They don’t do Floyd’s shit on no fucking computer when he fights a YouTuber. They don’t do nobody else’s shit on the computer, but they want to do my shit on the computer – so that’s telling me they don’t give a fuck about me. So when you say fuck me, it’s fuck y’all. And at the end of the day, that’s what I really just came here to let y’all know. Anybody can see it. At this point, y’all just bullshitting. Y’all’s been supposed to make this fight. Y’all giving us dates. Y’all keep pushing our dates back. C’mon man. Who the fuck do a six-month camp? Y’all trippin. So what I’m gonna do is tell Omar keep training your ass off. I’m training my ass off too. Let’s go in there and put on the greatest performance.”

Broner later apologized (sort of) on Instagram:

“Listen man, I was just frustrated with a lot of shit that’s going on in my life. Me and Showtime Boxing and Al Haymon have no problems whatsoever.”

He further elaborated by writing…

“Playas fuck up and stand up men can own up to a mistake. @showtimeboxing @shosports and Al Haymon, we locked in for life. I love y’all. See ya in some weeks. Let’s go!”

#August20th #AboutBillions

“P.S I meant everything I said. Doing that press conference on a Zoom call blew me like a woman in the MGM trying to get picked up for $250.”