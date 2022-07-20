The World Boxing Association (WBA) recently ordered light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) to next fight current WBA #1 and mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), who has won two title eliminators. The two sides were given until August 10th to consummate a deal to avoid a WBA purse bid hearing, however, promoter Eddie Hearn is reportedly planning to request an exception from the WBA to allow Bivol to make a voluntary defense against #2 rated Joshua Buatsi in October with the winner to face Zurdo.
“I always hear things here and there,” Ramirez said, “but I’m in this position for a reason. The WBA is a tremendous organization and I believe the right process will prevail. Unlike others, I take pride in my craft and will always want to face the best in real life, and not just speak of it like other champions.”
Ramirez’ manager David Suh (3 Point Management) commented “I’ve heard some stuff, but I don’t really pay too much attention to the garbage. At the end of the day, we are grateful for the opportunity and have full faith in the process. The WBA and Mr. Gilberto Mendoza have been great to us and we look forward to getting this done.”
Wow, Eddie Hearn is a real winner. When mandatory suck he runs to get the fights made, when the mandatory is good he asks for a exception so his guy can fight a bum.
WTF is happening in boxing? No one is fighting anyone anymore. Fighter have a competitive match up once every 2 or 3 years. This is garbage. Make this fight happen. No one wants to see Joshua Buatsi. No one has ever heard of him. Stop wasting fans time.
This guy already scumbagged all his DAZN costumers by not only doubling the price of a monthly subscription, but on top of that he now doing PPVs that cost an extra $75 dollars to watch. Are you fucking kidding me? I was a DAZN member from it’s inception and now I cancelled and couldn’t have been happier. They also somehow charged my new debit card when they had my old debit card number. Strange and shady. Zero respect for the fans.
I would like to see Bivol -Zurdo now. Buatsi isn’t going anywhere, you can put him on the undercard. If the WBA does grant the exception and then Canelo comes back for his rematch – you might end up with another year going by before Zurdo gets his shot. Hopefully I’m wrong…. but that sounds very WBA-ish.
The WBA, oddly, is doing the right thing so far. Team Bivol sees a possible Canelo rematch next May and doesn’t want to risk it with too tough a fight in October. If they can get an exception here they know the WBA wouldn’t strip him ahead of a Canelo rematch. Understandable for financial reasons, but Ramirez has done more than enough to earn his shot. If he doesn’t get it here he may be frozen out another year.