The World Boxing Association (WBA) recently ordered light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) to next fight current WBA #1 and mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), who has won two title eliminators. The two sides were given until August 10th to consummate a deal to avoid a WBA purse bid hearing, however, promoter Eddie Hearn is reportedly planning to request an exception from the WBA to allow Bivol to make a voluntary defense against #2 rated Joshua Buatsi in October with the winner to face Zurdo.

“I always hear things here and there,” Ramirez said, “but I’m in this position for a reason. The WBA is a tremendous organization and I believe the right process will prevail. Unlike others, I take pride in my craft and will always want to face the best in real life, and not just speak of it like other champions.”

Ramirez’ manager David Suh (3 Point Management) commented “I’ve heard some stuff, but I don’t really pay too much attention to the garbage. At the end of the day, we are grateful for the opportunity and have full faith in the process. The WBA and Mr. Gilberto Mendoza have been great to us and we look forward to getting this done.”